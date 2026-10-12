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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, remain absent from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s published final list for Kano State, northern Nigeria, following a check on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Okay News reports that the three-page document contains 17 governorship tickets, each pairing a candidate with a running mate. Neither the NDC nor Gwarzo appears in the list, which identifies itself as the final list for the 2027 governorship election and bears the signature of INEC Secretary Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The fresh check comes on the day the party had said it expected a revised list. Its Kano public relations officer, Yusif Fasaha, attributed the omission to a computer error and said INEC had assured the party that the problem would be corrected.

In a statement reported on Sunday, Fasaha said the party had been consulting the electoral commission and asked members to remain calm.

“We have consulted the INEC and they told us that the problem was from computer, and they will rectify it,” he said.

Fasaha said another list containing Gwarzo’s name was expected by Monday. He also maintained that the candidate had met the requirements to contest and that the necessary processes had been completed within the stipulated period.

Those assurances are the party’s account of its discussions with INEC. The published Kano document gives no explanation for the NDC’s absence, and the check did not establish that a corrected list containing Gwarzo had been issued.

Gwarzo is a former deputy governor of Kano and an ally of former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who leads the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

The list includes Abba Kabir Yusuf and Murtala Sule Garo under the All Progressives Congress (APC). It also contains entries for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among other parties.

The Kano finding is separate from the PDP’s absence from the published Ogun and Gombe governorship lists, which Okay News has previously reported. The affected party in this Kano report is the NDC; the PDP has a ticket in the Kano document.

In the Ogun and Gombe cases, the PDP has said it is engaging INEC over the omissions. Ladi Adebutu has separately said he will challenge his absence from the Ogun list. Those responses do not establish the reason for the NDC’s absence in Kano.

The published Kano list records the candidates currently shown in that document. It contains no accompanying decision disqualifying Gwarzo or explanation confirming the computer-error account given by his party.