Kano Rejects Claim It Sought Federal Ban On Kwankwaso’s Return

The Kano State Government in northern Nigeria says it has not taken any step to stop Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and a prominent Nigerian opposition figure, from entering the state.

The denial followed an allegation by Alhaji Buba Galadima, described as a political associate of Kwankwaso, who claimed that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration wrote to the federal government of Nigeria to prevent the senator from travelling to Kano State. Okay News reports that the allegation quickly drew a public response from the state authorities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 12, 2026, the Kano State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, rejected the claim and called it misleading. “We wish to categorically state that this allegation is false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension in the state,” the statement said.

Waiya said the Kano State Government had not contacted the federal government of Nigeria, or any other authority, to restrict Kwankwaso’s movement, insisting that such an action would violate constitutional rights. “At no time did the Kano State Government write to the Federal Government or any authority with the intention of preventing Senator Kwankwaso, or any Nigerian citizen, from entering Kano State. Such a claim exists only in the imagination of its sponsors and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.’’

The statement also said the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was focused on governance and public welfare, and warned that unproven accusations could heighten tensions. It described it as irresponsible to involve Nigeria’s federal authorities in local political disputes without evidence.

The Kano State Government called on Galadima to either provide credible proof or withdraw the allegation, arguing that public figures should weigh the consequences of spreading misinformation. It added that the government remained committed to peace, unity, and the democratic rights of all citizens in Kano State.