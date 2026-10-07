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Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved ₦235.1 million to implement promotions for 18,984 teaching and non-teaching staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in northwestern Nigeria.

Ibrahim Adam, the governor’s special adviser on social media, announced the approval in a statement shared on October 6, 2026. The money was approved for release to fund the exercise.

Okay News reports that the promotions cover the January and July 2026 cycles across Kano’s 44 Local Government Education Authorities. The affected employees are eligible staff whose eligibility checks and salary calculations have been completed.

The precise sum approved is ₦235,116,339.09. The approval followed a request by SUBEB’s executive chairman, Yusuf Kabir, and the promotions would carry corresponding salary adjustments.

“We completed the necessary processes for the 2026 promotion cycles, including verification of staff eligibility and computation of salary adjustments,” the board said in its statement.

The board has about 60,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel across the state’s local education authorities, according to the statement.

SUBEB also said the administration had inherited earlier promotion backlogs, including arrears spanning seven years and a separate backlog of about 18 months. It said Yusuf had previously approved and implemented those outstanding promotions.

The latest approval was ratified by the Kano State Executive Council, allowing the approved funds to be released for implementation.