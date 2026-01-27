Kanye West Issues Public Apology, Links Antisemitic Outbursts to Undiagnosed Brain Injury

Kanye West has publicly apologised for years of controversial and offensive behaviour, including antisemitic remarks and past statements in which he described himself as a Nazi, attributing the actions to an undiagnosed brain injury and severe mental health struggles.

Okay News reports that the 48-year-old rapper, also known as Ye, took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal titled “To Those I’ve Hurt”, where he offered a detailed explanation and apology to those affected by his actions.

In the letter, West said a frontal-lobe injury sustained during a 2002 car crash was never properly diagnosed at the time, later contributing to what he described as a debilitating bipolar disorder.

“Twenty-five years ago, I was in a car accident that broke my jaw and caused injury to the right frontal lobe of my brain. At the time, the focus was on the visible damage – the fracture, the swelling, and the immediate physical trauma. The deeper injury, the one inside my skull, went unnoticed,” he wrote.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.”

West described bipolar disorder as a condition that often strips individuals of self-awareness, leading them to believe nothing is wrong even as their behaviour spirals.

“Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely,” he said.

He stressed that the illness should be treated with the same seriousness as other life-threatening conditions.

“According to the World Health Organization and Cambridge University, people with bipolar disorder have a life expectancy that is shortened by 10 to 15 years on average, and a 2x-3x higher all-cause mortality rate than the general population. This is on par with severe heart disease, type 1 diabetes, HIV, and cancer – all lethal and fatal if left untreated.”

Reflecting on his actions, West said the condition caused him to lose touch with reality, damaging relationships and leading him to embrace extreme symbols and rhetoric.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he wrote.

“In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it.”

Despite this, he firmly rejected accusations that he holds Nazi or antisemitic beliefs.

“I regret and I am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he said.

West also apologised directly to the Black community, acknowledging their long-standing support.

“To the black community – which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

The rapper revealed that a severe manic episode in early 2025 pushed him to seek help, crediting his wife for encouraging him to begin treatment.

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life. As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore,” he wrote.

He said he found unexpected support through online communities, particularly Reddit forums, where shared experiences helped him recognise he was not alone.

“As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity,” West said, adding that he is now redirecting his energy toward positive creative work in music, fashion and design.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”

West has faced sustained backlash since 2022 over antisemitic statements, including comments that led to the collapse of major commercial partnerships, notably with Adidas. In February 2025, he had claimed his bipolar diagnosis was a misdiagnosis, saying a later evaluation suggested autism, a claim that has remained controversial.