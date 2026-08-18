Kanye West to Perform Two Concerts in Russia in October

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ST PETERSBURG, Russia – Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is set to perform two concerts in St Petersburg in October, becoming one of the biggest Western music stars to stage shows in Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tickets for the concerts at the 70,000-capacity Gazprom Arena sold out within hours of the announcement on Monday. Prices ranged from 9,000 roubles ($78) to 160,000 roubles ($1,394). Okay News reports that the shows come as Ye seeks to rebuild his career after years of controversial public statements.

The rapper has faced widespread criticism since making a series of antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks from 2022. He apologised in January, attributing his behaviour to a brain injury and bipolar disorder and saying he was deeply remorseful for his actions.

His attempts to resume major international performances have met significant resistance. Several European concerts were cancelled during his latest tour, while the UK’s Wireless Festival was called off after authorities refused him entry to the country.

The UK Home Office said Ye’s presence would not be “conducive to the public good”. Concerts in France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic were also cancelled, while performances in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey and Albania went ahead.

His Madrid performance earlier this month attracted significant numbers of international fans, with Spain’s national broadcaster RTVE reporting that foreigners accounted for up to 60% of the audience. Reviews highlighted the production’s elaborate stage design and Ye’s performance of songs from throughout his career.

Western performers have become relatively uncommon in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. Before the war, major international acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Muse and System of a Down regularly performed in the country.

Many Western record labels suspended operations in Russia following the invasion, while numerous international artists stopped touring there. A smaller number of foreign performers have continued to visit, including Tyga, DaBaby, Akon, Lil Pump and Jason Derulo.

Ye has been linked to Russia for several years and visited the country in 2024 to attend the birthday celebration of fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, with whom he has collaborated.

His planned concerts have nevertheless attracted criticism from some Russian nationalists. Conservative lawmaker Vitaly Milonov suggested that Ye should perform traditional Russian music rather than his planned repertoire.

Ye’s controversies intensified in 2022, when his antisemitic comments led to the suspension of his social media accounts and the loss of major commercial partnerships, including his relationship with Adidas.

He later made further provocative statements, including describing himself as a Nazi and releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler”. In January, he published an apology in a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement, stating that he was “not a Nazi or an antisemite”.