Kashim Shettima Reaffirms FG Support For Kano Market Fire Victims

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to working with the Kano State Government and relevant agencies to prevent recurring fire outbreaks in markets across the state.

He disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has completed the necessary documentation to facilitate the release of the N5 billion pledged by Bola Tinubu to support traders and other victims affected by the inferno at the popular Singer Market in Kano. The fire incident reportedly destroyed goods and business capital worth billions of naira.

Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Association of Kano Business Community, led by its President, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, during a thank-you visit at the Presidential Villa.

According to the Vice President, the President approved the N5 billion as immediate relief following a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the blaze. He added that President Tinubu had promptly directed him to visit Kano to sympathise with victims and recommend appropriate federal support.

“Be rest assured that the President has you at heart,” Shettima said, noting that the level of assistance was determined by the scale of assessed losses and is being coordinated through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

He emphasised the administration’s resolve to strengthen preventive measures and collaborate with state authorities to avert similar incidents in the future.