Katsina at 39: Governor Radda Salutes Citizens, Pledges Security

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KATSINA, Nigeria – Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, has congratulated citizens and indigenes of the state across Nigeria and the diaspora on the commemoration of the state’s 39th anniversary, declaring that the state is advancing with purpose through decisive investments in grassroots security, basic education, healthcare revitalization, modern agriculture, and rural infrastructure, the state administration announced in Katsina on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The anniversary marks nearly four decades since Katsina State was excised from the defunct Kaduna State on September 23, 1987, consolidating a rich historical legacy centered on traditional learning, commerce, and national administrative service.

Okay News reports that in an official commemorative dispatch signed in Katsina on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the governor described the anniversary as a collective celebration of the resilience, patience, and historic sacrifices made by successive generations of leaders and citizens in building the state.

Governor Radda affirmed that his administration’s policy blueprint, themed the “Building Your Future” agenda, is intentionally structured to decentralize economic development and public services directly to rural communities across the state’s 34 local government areas.

He noted that executive programs are targeted at unlocking commercial opportunities for youth innovators, women cooperatives, smallholder farmers, and micro-enterprises to stimulate sustainable employment and reduce rural poverty.

Addressing the security pressures confronting several frontline communities along the border corridors, the governor assured residents that the state government will not relent in its multi-layered security strategy, pledging continuous logistical and operational collaboration with federal armed forces, the police, the indigenous Katsina Community Watch Corps, traditional emirate institutions, and local vigilance structures to restore enduring peace and protect lives and livelihoods.

Governor Radda called on all citizens, irrespective of their political leanings, religious beliefs, or social backgrounds, to foster civic harmony and actively support developmental initiatives aimed at collective progress.

The governor paid glowing tribute to founding leaders, military and civilian administrators, traditional rulers across the Katsina and Daura Emirates, civil servants, and security operatives whose selfless service laid the foundation for the state’s institutional growth over the past 39 years.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to project delivery, Governor Radda assured that ongoing road networks, specialized healthcare facilities, and educational expansions would be completed to strengthen public institutions and elevate the quality of life for all residents.