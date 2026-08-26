Today

Katsina Governor Radda Celebrates Sallar Gani in Daura, Sues for Peace

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Katsina Governor Radda Celebrates Sallar Gani in Daura, Sues for Peace
Dikko Umaru Radda

DAURA, Nigeria – Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda joined thousands of residents, traditional leaders, and cultural enthusiasts in the ancient city of Daura on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for the colourful Hawan Sallar Gani durbar celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The annual festival, held at the historic palace of the Emir of Daura, showcases rich Northern equestrian pageantry, royal regalia, and centuries-old cultural traditions commemorating the Islamic milestone of Eid-el-Maulud.

Cultural enthusiasts in the ancient city of Katsina State’s Daura gather on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for the colourful Hawan Sallar Gani durbar celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Okay News reports that Governor Radda extended his congratulations to the Muslim Ummah across Katsina State and the nation, using the cultural gathering to appeal for sustained prayers toward peace, community harmony, and economic revitalization.

“Alhamdulillah, I was delighted to join the people of Daura today for the colourful Hawan Sallar Gani celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” Radda stated. “I extend my warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on this blessed occasion and pray for lasting peace, security, and stability in Katsina State and Nigeria.”

The Governor commended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Faruk Umar, and the Daura Emirate Council for their steadfast stewardship in preserving the historical identity, religious heritage, and cultural values of the emirate across generations.

Radda also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained administrative support to Katsina State, citing federal collaboration in advancing grassroots infrastructure, social intervention programmes, and security sector stabilization.

“As we celebrate, I urge our people to continue praying for peace, unity, and security, while embracing peaceful coexistence and supporting efforts towards the development of our dear state,” Radda added, praying that Almighty Allah continues to bestow progress and prosperity on Katsina State and Nigeria.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center