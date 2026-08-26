Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

DAURA, Nigeria – Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda joined thousands of residents, traditional leaders, and cultural enthusiasts in the ancient city of Daura on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, for the colourful Hawan Sallar Gani durbar celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The annual festival, held at the historic palace of the Emir of Daura, showcases rich Northern equestrian pageantry, royal regalia, and centuries-old cultural traditions commemorating the Islamic milestone of Eid-el-Maulud.

Okay News reports that Governor Radda extended his congratulations to the Muslim Ummah across Katsina State and the nation, using the cultural gathering to appeal for sustained prayers toward peace, community harmony, and economic revitalization.

“Alhamdulillah, I was delighted to join the people of Daura today for the colourful Hawan Sallar Gani celebration marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” Radda stated. “I extend my warm congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on this blessed occasion and pray for lasting peace, security, and stability in Katsina State and Nigeria.”

The Governor commended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Faruk Umar, and the Daura Emirate Council for their steadfast stewardship in preserving the historical identity, religious heritage, and cultural values of the emirate across generations.

Radda also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained administrative support to Katsina State, citing federal collaboration in advancing grassroots infrastructure, social intervention programmes, and security sector stabilization.

“As we celebrate, I urge our people to continue praying for peace, unity, and security, while embracing peaceful coexistence and supporting efforts towards the development of our dear state,” Radda added, praying that Almighty Allah continues to bestow progress and prosperity on Katsina State and Nigeria.