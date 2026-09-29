Katsina State Governor Radda Lands in Kano After UNGA 81

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KANO, Nigeria – Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, Ph.D., touched down at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Tuesday afternoon following the successful conclusion of high-level multilateral engagements at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, regional and political correspondents reported from Kano on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The Governor was received on the tarmac by senior Katsina State cabinet commissioners, special advisers, traditional titleholders, and political associates before departing by road to the Government House in Katsina to resume executive duties.

Okay News reports that Governor Radda’s mission to the United States formed part of Nigeria’s sub-national participation at the global assembly, where he participated in strategic roundtables and bilateral consultative meetings alongside Nigeria’s official delegation led by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON.

During his week-long stay at the United Nations Headquarters, the Governor utilized the global platform to advance sub-national development priorities, notably spearheading the presentation of the North-West Peace and Development Framework in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to mobilize international technical and financial assistance for the seven states of the geopolitical zone.

The regional initiative is designed to establish coordinated cross-border security mechanisms against rural banditry, create structured economic opportunities for young people, and rebuild displaced agrarian communities across the North-West region.

Governor Radda affirmed upon his arrival that the international partnerships, multilateral commitments, and development insights secured in New York will directly accelerate the execution of his administration’s governance blueprint, tagged the Building Your Future Strategic Agenda.

The developmental framework prioritizes grassroots security containment through the Katsina Community Watch Corps, the expansion of primary healthcare infrastructure, comprehensive basic education reforms, and targeted agricultural financing for smallholder farmers across all 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

The Governor’s return follows a week of intense multilateral diplomacy by Nigerian leaders in the United States, which saw Vice President Shettima advocate for United Nations Security Council reform and increased development financing before returning to Abuja on Monday.

Governor Radda is scheduled to inspect ongoing urban renewal and road infrastructure projects across Katsina metropolis on Wednesday ahead of official state ceremonies marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, October 1.