August 12, 2026

Katsina United Confirms Death of Defender During Match, Refutes Resuscitation Rumors

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Katsina United Confirms Death of Defender During Match, Refutes Resuscitation Rumors
Katsina United Defender, Chinedu Ozoh

KATSINA, Nigeria – Management at Katsina United Football Club has officially debunked circulating online reports claiming that newly signed central defender Chinedu Ozor regained consciousness after collapsing during a pre-season match.

In a formal clarification issued by the club’s Media Directorate, officials confirmed that the former Kano Pillars defender did not survive after slumping on the pitch at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Tuesday. Okay News reports that the club addressed viral rumors alleging Ozor showed signs of life before being transferred to the morgue, explaining that the moment stemmed from his family requesting additional medical verification before his body was moved.

The club appealed to the public, media outlets, and supporters to stop spreading unverified claims and respect the privacy of the grieving family and teammates during this period. The management expressed condolences to Ozor’s family and requested that the late footballer be remembered with dignity.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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