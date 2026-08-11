August 12, 2026

Katsina United Defender Chinedu Ozoh Reportedly Resuscitated and Placed on Oxygen After Death Reports

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Katsina United Defender Chinedu Ozoh Reportedly Resuscitated and Placed on Oxygen After Death Reports

KATSINA, Nigeria – Newly signed Katsina United central defender Chinedu Ozoh is reportedly alive and receiving intensive medical care after initial reports from the club confirmed his death during a pre-season friendly match.

The former Kano Pillars player collapsed on Tuesday during a pre-season encounter between Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes FC at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina. Although the club’s Media Directorate initially issued a formal press release announcing his passing at K-Dara Specialist Hospital, subsequent updates confirmed the defender was revived after showing physical movement before being transferred to the mortuary.

According to Okay News reports, hospital officials immediately returned the player to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remains placed on oxygen support. Teammates, club officials, and sports supporters across Katsina State continue to monitor his condition as medical personnel administer emergency treatment.

Neither hospital management nor Katsina United executive officials have released a secondary administrative statement as doctors work to stabilize the footballer’s health condition.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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