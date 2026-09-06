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ABUJA, Nigeria — Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for Peter Obi‘s 2023 presidential campaign, stated that the former Anambra State governor squandered a rare opportunity to become a great leader.

Okay News reports that Kenneth Okonkwo made the remarks during an interview on the Selah Meditate Podcast on Sunday, September 6, 2026, where he evaluated prominent Nigerian political figures.

Kenneth Okonkwo said Nigerian citizens were willing to support Peter Obi without demanding standard political incentives, but stated that the former candidate failed to make the required sacrifices to retain the support.

“Peter Obi is a man who had opportunity of being great and dashed it by himself. No system will give you egg without breaking it. You can’t make an omelet without breaking an egg,” Kenneth Okonkwo said.

“He’s a man that God and living people would have loved to give him what he wants, but he needs to make the necessary sacrifice, no matter what it will entail, to hold onto that free gift,” Kenneth Okonkwo said during the interview.

He added, “For the first time in Nigeria, people are willing to give somebody power free of charge. You should be able to make every sacrifice needed, no matter what.”

During the same interview, Kenneth Okonkwo described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a humane leader who wants to give citizens the benefits of his leadership, saying, “If you tell me to describe Atiku, I will say benevolent leader that doesn’t want to give up until he ensures the nation has a taste of the benevolence.”

Kenneth Okonkwo described President Bola Tinubu as the worst leader the nation would ever have.

Kenneth Okonkwo previously served in Peter Obi‘s campaign before aligning with political movements surrounding Atiku Abubakar. Peter Obi finished third in the 2023 presidential election behind Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, and maintains a platform within the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).