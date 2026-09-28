Kenneth Okonkwo Criticises Peter Obi Over Political Stance

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign, stated on Monday, September 28, 2026, that his relationship with Peter Obi deteriorated following their departure from the Labour Party and subsequent political developments ahead of the 2027 election.

Okay News reports that Kenneth Okonkwo, who is now a spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress presidential campaign, said the Peter Obi he campaigned for during the 2023 presidential election is completely different from the person he views politically today.

Okonkwo explained that changing political circumstances alter an individual’s position, adding that refusing to adapt would amount to political inconsistency. He noted that his initial support for Obi was strictly tied to the platform, information, and circumstances that existed during the 2023 general election.

“I campaigned for him as a member of Labour Party and as the presidential candidate of Labour Party. There was no agreement I should follow him wherever he’s going to because if he’s going to fall into a pit, I do not have any contract to fall into the pit with him,” Okonkwo said.

He further stated that his overall assessment of the former Anambra State governor changed because the political platform and facts surrounding Obi shifted.

“So what the person you’re seeing now is completely different from the person I campaigned for, different platform from the information that I have heard, different human being,” Okonkwo said.

Obi served as the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023 before leaving the platform for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, following earlier involvement in an opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress. Okonkwo has repeatedly criticized Obi for leaving the coalition to pursue his 2027 presidential campaign on the Nigeria Democratic Congress platform.