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Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has approved a route for eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) initial public offering in Nigeria through global depository receipts (GDRs), the regulator announced on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The authority approved a short-form prospectus submitted by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited, a licensed investment bank. The underlying share offer opened on September 14 and closes on October 13, according to the CMA’s announcement.

The proposed listing of the receipts on the Nairobi Securities Exchange remains conditional. Renaissance Capital Kenya must first raise the funds and receive an allocation of the Nigerian refinery’s shares before creating the receipts. The listing also requires relevant approvals from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Okay News reports that the approval concerns the refinery based in Nigeria. The CMA expressly distinguished it from the planned Dangote refinery in Lamu County, Kenya, which is a separate project. The current offer does not provide shares in the Lamu development.

A global depository receipt is a tradable certificate issued by a depository bank that represents shares in a company in another country. The structure allows an investor to hold the receipt instead of buying the underlying foreign shares directly.

For this transaction, Renaissance Capital Kenya will arrange custody for the money received from investors and work with Renaissance Capital Africa, which is licensed in Nigeria. Once the offer closes and the share allocation is confirmed, the Kenyan investment bank plans to structure the receipts for the proposed Nairobi listing.

The CMA said other licensed firms were also facilitating client participation in the Nigerian offering through authorised transaction parties. It named CPF Capital & Advisory, SBG Securities/Stanbic Bank, Francis Drummond & Co Ltd, National Bank of Kenya/Access Bank, Sterling Capital, Kestrel Capital and AXYS Investment Bank.

The regulator cautioned that its approval should not be treated as investment advice. “CMA’s approval of the Short Form Prospectus for the DPRP GDRs is not a recommendation to invest,” it said.

The CMA urged prospective investors to read the short-form prospectus and seek independent professional advice because the receipts have features that differ from conventional investments through the Nairobi exchange. It said Renaissance Capital Kenya would publish the prospectus and make it available through its authorised selling agents.