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Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after a patient died in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said, according to the Associated Press and Kenyan broadcasters.

Okay News reports that Duale said 28 contacts, including relatives and health workers who attended to the patient, had been identified. The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) reported that those contacts were under monitoring.

The contact figure refers to people being followed up by health authorities, rather than additional confirmed infections. The reports reviewed did not establish any locally acquired Ebola infection in Kenya.

The patient, a Kenyan citizen, arrived on Saturday, October 3, after travelling from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda, according to AP and Citizen Digital. Citizen reported that the patient travelled by road to Kampala, Uganda’s capital, before flying to Nairobi.

Duale said the patient was isolated at Nairobi Hospital and tested positive for Ebola, the outlets reported. Citizen put the time of death at 11:30 p.m. East Africa Time on Monday, October 5, equivalent to 9:30 p.m. West Africa Time.

AP separately reported that authorities were tracing 23 passengers who had travelled on the same flight from Uganda. Citizen also reported that four crew members were being traced. The reports did not clarify whether any of those travellers were already included among the 28 contacts.

The accounts were attributed to Duale by AP, KBC reporter Prudence Wanza and Citizen reporter Moses Kinyanjui. Okay News has not independently obtained the ministry’s original announcement.

Citizen reported that Duale said quarantine arrangements had been prepared for people considered at risk. KBC said the Ministry of Health was continuing contact tracing and surveillance.