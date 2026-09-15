Kenya Named First African Host for World Athletics Championships

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NAIROBI, Kenya – The Republic of Kenya has been selected to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, becoming the first African country in history to stage track and field’s flagship global event following a decisive vote by the World Athletics Council, international sports governing bodies confirmed on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The capital city of Nairobi will host the premier track and field competition at the 48,000-capacity Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, marking an epochal milestone for the African continent, which had never previously been awarded the senior championships despite producing many of the most decorated middle- and long-distance runners in athletics history.

Okay News reports that Nairobi triumphed over formidable European competitors, beating out rival bids from London and Rome, while the German city of Munich was awarded the hosting rights for the subsequent 2031 edition.

Kenya’s rich distance-running heritage formed the bedrock of its successful campaign, with the East African nation ranking as the second-most successful country in the history of the championships, boasting 72 World Championship gold medals and 38 Olympic gold medals.

The bid was bolstered by prominent sporting icons, including two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge—who won 5,000-metre gold at the 2003 World Championships in Paris—who made impassioned personal presentations before the governing council in support of Nairobi’s readiness.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe described Nairobi’s presentation as a compelling and emotional proposition that aligned with the federation’s strategic objective of expanding global track and field into underrepresented regions.

“Kenya is one of the great athletics nations,” Coe said during the announcement ceremony. “The sport is woven into the fabric of the country. It was important that the World Championships should come to Africa when we had the right host, the right bid, and the right circumstances. Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment.”

Kenyan sports officials successfully demonstrated their operational capacity by citing previous hosting achievements, including the 2007 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the 2017 World Athletics U18 Championships, and the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi.

The historic win follows a previous unsuccessful attempt to secure the 2025 championships, which were awarded to Tokyo after evaluators raised concerns over regional facility preparedness and transport infrastructure.

To overcome past deficiencies, Kenyan authorities demonstrated extensive modernization programmes currently underway across its sports infrastructure, spearheaded by renovations tied to co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside neighbouring East African partners Tanzania and Uganda.

Kasarani Stadium is undergoing a comprehensive structural overhaul, encompassing modern digital track installations, upgraded media tribunes, improved spectator hospitality pavilions, and streamlined transit connections designed to fulfill elite international sporting standards ahead of the 2029 gathering.