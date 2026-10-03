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The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) says it has petitioned the country’s Public Private Partnerships Petition Committee for disclosure of public commitments to the proposed Dangote refinery in Lamu, on Kenya’s coast.

In an account published on October 2, 2026, the consumer organisation said it wanted records covering project approvals, public financing, land and ownership. Okay News reports that COFEK said its petition went to the specialist committee, rather than the High Court.

The group is seeking details of the contracting authority and procurement route, along with any government fuel-purchase guarantees, price support or electricity-purchase commitments. It asked for records within seven days and for necessary assessments and approvals before public commitments are implemented.

COFEK expressly said its petition did not allege corruption or accuse anyone of secretly acquiring shares. Its statement also did not establish that the refinery was unlawful.

The requested remedies are the group’s proposals, not a committee ruling verified by Okay News. Okay News has not independently verified a response from the project’s promoters or the Kenyan government to this petition.

The project’s announced plans and remaining uncertainties are set out in Okay News’ Kenya refinery explainer. COFEK said confidential material could be redacted or supplied privately to the committee.