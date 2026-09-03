Kenya’s Ruto Orders Crackdown on Foreign Hawkers, Small Traders

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NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered an immediate crackdown on foreign nationals operating small-scale retail businesses and street vending, declaring that local hawkers and informal traders must be shielded from external competition, the presidency announced in Nairobi on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Addressing delegations of domestic micro-traders and informal sector representatives during an interactive forum at State House on Wednesday afternoon, Ruto directed that all foreigners running grassroots retail establishments must close their operations within a week.

Okay News reports that the head of state also committed to fast-tracking executive-sponsored legislation through parliament to legally preclude foreign nationals from participating in designated micro-trade and retail niches across the country.

President Ruto emphasized that while Kenya maintains an open-door policy for foreign direct investment aimed at industrialization, infrastructure, and large-scale manufacturing, international capital must not be deployed to compete against vulnerable local traders in corner kiosks and open-air markets.

“From next week, all foreign traders doing those small businesses should close them,” President Ruto told the gathering. “It cannot be that a person comes from China or elsewhere to be a hawker or open a small shop. We have made efforts to improve the economy, we have not improved investor confidence for hawkers to come to Kenya.”

The directive touches upon an increasingly contentious economic debate across Kenya’s expanding informal economy, which employs the vast majority of the country’s urban working class, as domestic traders voice mounting frustration over regional migrants and foreign nationals operating roadside stalls, barber shops, beauty salons, and commercial motorcycle transport services.

The enforcement order also surfaces complex legal and diplomatic questions regarding Kenya’s standing as the premier commercial hub of the eight-nation East African Community (EAC), whose regional common market protocols guarantee the progressive free movement of persons, labor, and services across member states.

Furthermore, government statistics indicate that Kenya hosted approximately 857,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers by the end of June 2026, with nearly 14 percent residing outside designated humanitarian camps in major urban centers such as Nairobi, where national law permits documented refugees to apply for specialized commercial trading permits.

Tensions surrounding grassroots commercial competition spilled into public view in July when viral video footage depicted an agitated Kenyan vendor confronting a Burundian trader in downtown Nairobi, prompting Burundian regional conflict prevention expert Fred Ngoga to appeal for the physical safety of regional nationals while Kenya’s foreign ministry issued diplomatic reassurances.

Analysts observe that President Ruto’s populist economic protectionism aligns with political consolidation ahead of next year’s general elections, where the administration seeks to reaffirm its working-class credentials amid broader regional debates surrounding immigration enforcement and informal sector livelihoods across the continent.