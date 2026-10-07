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Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, have agreed to strengthen cooperation between civilian and military aviation authorities following the Air Force aircraft crash at Igbokoda in Ondo State.

The talks on October 7, 2026 covered airworthiness, aircraft certification, training and the sharing of technical expertise, with a joint committee proposed to coordinate the work.

Keyamo met Aneke during a condolence visit and signed the condolence register before their private discussions. The two officials subsequently outlined the proposed cooperation to journalists.

Okay News reports that the initiative is a policy response to the accident. It does not establish what caused the crash or replace the investigation into it.

Keyamo said military aviation already uses civilian infrastructure, particularly air traffic control, but argued that cooperation should extend into other areas of safety.

“We have decided that we will cooperate in terms of capacity building,” he said.

The minister said he had contacted the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and facilitated direct discussions between the regulator’s leadership and the Air Force chief.

Under the proposed arrangement, Air Force personnel would benefit from relevant civilian aviation training, while the civilian sector would also draw on military technical expertise.

Aneke said work was under way on a framework for civilian aviation specialists to contribute to military safety practices, particularly in airworthiness and certification. The planned cooperation would preserve the statutory responsibilities of the institutions involved.

The officials had not announced the joint committee’s membership or a timetable for its establishment in the accounts available at publication.