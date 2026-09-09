Keyamo Condemns Blockade of Peter Obi in Benue State

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called on the media to end partisan narratives following the reported blockade of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, in Benue State.

Okay News reports that Keyamo issued a statement on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, condemning the incident and stating that politicians should be allowed to move freely and campaign without intimidation or violence.

The statement followed an incident where a group of youths prevented Obi from proceeding to Yelwata in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Obi had planned to visit families affected by a deadly attack in June 2025, which resulted in a death toll of more than 100 people. The Nigeria Democratic Congress alleged that suspected hired thugs blocked the convoy, while the Benue State Government denied involvement and stated it was unaware of the visit. The Benue State Police Command confirmed it provided security for Obi and opened an investigation into the blockade.

Reacting to the situation, Keyamo stated: “Yesterday’s report of the prevention of the Presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr. Peter Obi, by some angry protesters from proceeding to the venue of his visit in Benue State must be condemned by all men of goodwill.”

Keyamo addressed the political arguments surrounding the incident, stating: “Whether the protest was as a result of internal squabbles within the NDC (as posited by the Benue State Government) or sponsored by the APC or any other rival party, this should not be part of our democracy.”

Keyamo rejected arguments that the visit was politically motivated, stating: “Some have also accused Obi of attempting to whip up fresh emotions by attempting to visit Yelwata, where the unfortunate killings happened more than a year ago, just for political reasons, hence the blockade. That is still not acceptable; everyone should be allowed to move about freely and play their politics without such crude interference.”

Keyamo criticized media reporting on confrontations involving different political parties, stating: “There is no better time to draw the attention of Nigerians and the world to the spin that the partisan section of the media usually puts on such incidents.” He added: “Many a time when an angry crowd confronts or molests an APC candidate at any level, the partisan Press shamelessly dubs or spins it as ‘rejection’ by ‘Nigerians’. When it concerns the opposition, then it is an ‘attack’ by ‘sponsored thugs’ or ‘hoodlums’.”

Keyamo called for uniform standards in media coverage, stating: “This is what is unacceptable. In fact, many opposition leaders openly boast that the APC candidates cannot go to some parts of this country and shout ‘APC!’ without being ‘stoned’, ‘beaten’ or molested, yet the partisan Press does not call out such leaders and even helps to accentuate such statements.” He added: “What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The Press must extricate itself from such partisanship and be fair to all.”

Keyamo urged citizens to address political grievances through elections, stating: “Whoever is angry at any candidate of any political party should display the anger with the ballot paper on voting day by a simple thumbprint, not by violent acts during campaigns.”