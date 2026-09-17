Keyamo Says Nigerians Are Ready to Fact-Check Peter Obi

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated on September 17, 2026, that Nigerians are prepared to scrutinise claims made by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okay News reports that Festus Keyamo made the comments in a post on X amid an ongoing controversy between Peter Obi and the Anambra State Government over the financial records of his tenure as governor.

Festus Keyamo dismissed suggestions that public discussion surrounding the former Anambra State governor indicated an obsession, stating that scrutiny was required to verify the accuracy of statements made by Peter Obi.

The official wrote: “I see some suggestions that everyone is ‘obsessed’ about Peter Obi because we are always talking about him. I am sorry, but they miss the point.”

The minister alleged that Peter Obi made false statements during the 2023 presidential campaign without receiving adequate public scrutiny at the time.

Festus Keyamo added: “When someone lies per second, you also have to fact-check him per second. He got away with the lies in 2023, but this time Nigerians are ready to fact-check every claim of the ‘yes-daddy’ man.”

The Anambra State Government stated that loans contracted during the administration of Peter Obi remain outstanding and are currently being serviced, while challenging his statement that N2.13 billion ($1.33 million) was left in a First Bank of Nigeria account for the Oko and Umuchiana erosion project.

Peter Obi maintained that he left office without outstanding debts, unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuities, or financial obligations to contractors for executed projects.

Festus Keyamo stated: “Therefore, to put it simply, the amount of time we talk about Peter Obi is directly proportional to the amount of lies he tells.”