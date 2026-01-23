Keyamo Signs Enugu Airport Concession, Backs Edo Indigenous Airline Launch

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, SAN, has signed the concession agreement for Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, marking a key step in modernising Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Okay News reports that Keyamo described the development as a landmark achievement during the signing ceremony.

The minister also advanced plans for the launch of an indigenous airline for Edo State, to operate from Benin Airport.

Governor of Edo State Senator Monday Okpebholo paid a strategic courtesy visit to the ministry, accompanied by key cabinet members, to discuss the initiative.

Okpebholo described aviation as a catalyst for Edo State’s economic revival, investment attraction, and job creation.

He disclosed that the state is exploring partnerships, including with South African investors willing to provide aircraft for the airline’s take-off.

“If I have my way, I want this airline to kick off immediately. Edo State needs a strong aviation presence to open up our economy and reposition Benin as a major hub,” the governor said.

Keyamo welcomed the proposal, describing it as timely and visionary, and recalled Benin Airport’s historic role as a major hub during the era of the defunct Okada Air.

He expressed confidence that Benin Airport could reclaim that status.

To fast-track the project, Keyamo announced the establishment of a technical committee and requested the governor to nominate a focal person to work closely with the Ministry’s Director of Air Transport Management.

The committee will report weekly to ensure effective coordination, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness.

“With proper collaboration, Benin Airport should be fully operational between the first and second quarters of this year,” Keyamo assured.