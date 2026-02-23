Kim Jong Un Re-Elected As Ruling Party Leader In North Korea

Pyongyang, North Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as General Secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, according to a statement released to Okay News by state media.

The announcement was made by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which said the decision was formally adopted during the party’s Ninth Congress on February 22. State media described the move as reflecting the “unanimous desire” of party members, the military and the public, praising Kim’s leadership and crediting him with strengthening the country’s nuclear deterrence and advancing economic and military development.

Kim, who has led North Korea since 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong Il, has held the title of General Secretary since 2021. The latest re-election further consolidates his control over the party and the state.

Analysts from the American Enterprise Institute suggest the conclusion of the party congress could coincide with the unveiling of new strategic weapons, including advancements in intercontinental ballistic missiles and other delivery systems under the country’s ongoing military modernization plan.

Beyond defense matters, Kim is also expected to highlight economic goals for the coming years, pointing to expanded trade ties with Russia and China and regional development initiatives aimed at narrowing disparities between urban and rural areas.