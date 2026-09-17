King Charles Warns Tech Leaders of AI Existential Dangers

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SCOTLAND, United Kingdom — King Charles III warned technology executives of the existential dangers of artificial intelligence falling into the wrong hands during a conference at Dumfries House on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Okay News reports that King Charles III addressed senior representatives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and the United Kingdom’s minister for artificial intelligence at the opening of the event.

“There seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways,” King Charles III said. “Those in our world who value our humanity and its vital moral component are anxiously seeking your reassurance that we will not lose control of our destiny.”

The British monarch requested that tech leaders ensure technology remains in the service of humanity, community, and the natural world. Attendees at the conference included Google DeepMind Chair Demis Hassabis, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar, Vatican AI adviser Paolo Benanti, and historian Yuval Noah Harari.

Buckingham Palace stated that no formal agreement is expected from the four-to-five-hour meeting, which aims to initiate common principles guiding artificial intelligence development. During his opening remarks, Demis Hassabis noted that recent cyber incidents involved rogue AI agents and warned of potential biological and nuclear risks on the horizon.

Jensen Huang told reporters that companies must debunk myths and maintain responsible optimism, pointing to applications in research, medicine, and job creation. Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei called on sector companies on September 12, 2026, to slow development to evaluate risks, receiving support from OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

United States President Donald Trump and members of his administration stated their opposition to constraining the sector due to competition concerns with China. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg also rejected calls to slow development, citing market forces and litigation risks.