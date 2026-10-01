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King Kosoko Offers Two-for-One Cinema Tickets for Independence Day

The October 1 offer covers King Kosoko screenings at Filmhouse outlets and selected independent cinemas, according to Teqsus Studios.

By Damilola A.
Published
Femi Adebayo as Oba Kosoko in the official King Kosoko film still
Femi Adebayo as Oba Kosoko in King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos. Photo: Teqsus Studios / King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos.

Key Takeaways

The two-for-one ticket offer is limited to October 1, 2026.

It covers King Kosoko showings at Filmhouse outlets and selected independent cinemas.

Individual screening times, ticket prices and available seats were not verified.

NIGERIA: Teqsus Studios is offering two cinema tickets for the price of one for King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

The studio said the offer covers all screenings of the film on October 1 at Filmhouse Cinemas outlets and selected independent cinemas across Nigeria. It applies to the named film, rather than every film showing at those cinemas.

Okay News reports that the promotion was announced in a September 30 studio release, which also said the film had passed ₦65 million at the box office. That revenue figure is the studio’s reported total.

The release describes the ticket promotion as “buy one, get one free”. It does not list the participating independent cinemas, individual screening times or ticket prices, so availability depends on the selected cinema’s programme.

Femi Adebayo plays Oba Kosoko in the Yoruba-language historical film, directed by Adebayo Tijani. The studio identifies its producers as Ayo Ajayi and Segun Olojo-Kosoko, whom it describes as a seventh-generation descendant of King Kosoko.

Teqsus Studios lists August 28 as the film’s nationwide release date, with distribution by FilmOne Distribution. The Independence Day ticket offer is limited to October 1.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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