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NIGERIA: Teqsus Studios is offering two cinema tickets for the price of one for King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day.

The studio said the offer covers all screenings of the film on October 1 at Filmhouse Cinemas outlets and selected independent cinemas across Nigeria. It applies to the named film, rather than every film showing at those cinemas.

Okay News reports that the promotion was announced in a September 30 studio release, which also said the film had passed ₦65 million at the box office. That revenue figure is the studio’s reported total.

The release describes the ticket promotion as “buy one, get one free”. It does not list the participating independent cinemas, individual screening times or ticket prices, so availability depends on the selected cinema’s programme.

Femi Adebayo plays Oba Kosoko in the Yoruba-language historical film, directed by Adebayo Tijani. The studio identifies its producers as Ayo Ajayi and Segun Olojo-Kosoko, whom it describes as a seventh-generation descendant of King Kosoko.

Teqsus Studios lists August 28 as the film’s nationwide release date, with distribution by FilmOne Distribution. The Independence Day ticket offer is limited to October 1.