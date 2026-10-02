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Kogi INEC Sets October 9–15 for PVC Collection

The Kogi collection window covers new registrations, transfers and replacement cards. Voter-register display also starts on October 9.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Independent National Electoral Commission logo on a white and green background.
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) logo.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will distribute Permanent Voter Cards in Kogi State from October 9 to 15, 2026, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Shehu Wahab, has said.

In a Radio Nigeria interview in Lokoja, the capital of the north-central Nigerian state, Wahab said the exercise covers newly registered voters and people who transferred their registration or requested replacement cards.

Okay News reports that Radio Nigeria published the interview on Friday, October 2. The collection window concerns affected voters in Kogi ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Preliminary Register of Voters will also be displayed across Kogi’s registration areas from October 9, Wahab said. He urged residents to check their details for errors, including misspelt names.

Wahab said INEC had audited its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices and conducted quality checks as part of election preparations.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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