Kogi State Loses Three Senior All Progressives Congress Leaders In Sudden Bereavement

The ruling All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s governing political party at the federal level, has been thrown into mourning following the death of three of its prominent members in Kogi State, a state located in Nigeria’s North-Central geopolitical zone.

The deceased party leaders are Honorable Onojah James Ignatius, Honorable Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, and Alhaji Alih Atabo, all of whom held influential political and party positions within Kogi State and the All Progressives Congress.

The Kogi State Government officially announced their deaths on Monday, 12 January 2026, through a statement issued in Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the statement, the late Honorable Onojah James Ignatius served as Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State and was previously the Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area. Honorable Jatto Onimisi Suleiman was a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, while Alhaji Alih Atabo was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Anyigba Ward, located in Dekina Local Government Area.

“The Government and people of Kogi State have received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of three distinguished sons of the state: Hon. Onojah James Ignatius, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State and former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area; Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor; and Alhaji Alih Atabo, APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area,” Fanwo stated.

Okay News reports that the state government described the deceased leaders as individuals who demonstrated rare commitment to public service and party development at both grassroots and administrative levels across the state.

Fanwo further highlighted their individual contributions, noting that Onojah James Ignatius was widely respected for his grassroots mobilization efforts and administrative experience, particularly in community development initiatives and governance advocacy.

“Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman discharged his duties with humility, diligence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility, always placing the interest of the people above personal considerations. Alhaji Alih Atabo was a committed party stalwart whose devotion to the growth, unity, and progress of the APC at the ward level was exemplary,” he said.

The commissioner did not disclose the circumstances surrounding their deaths, leaving the cause of the tragic loss undisclosed as of the time of the announcement.

On behalf of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the state government extended its condolences to the families, political associates, and supporters of the deceased, as well as to members of the All Progressives Congress across Kogi State.

“We also commiserate with the people of Igalamela, Okene, Dekina, and all those whose lives were touched by their selfless service. We deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and the strengthening of our great party. Their legacies of service, sacrifice, and dedication will continue to inspire us,” Fanwo added.