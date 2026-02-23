Kogi Youths Donate ₦100 Million For President Tinubu’s APC Nomination Form

Youths from Kogi State have donated ₦100 million in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the gesture as a vote of confidence in his leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The donation was presented during a visit to the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. The delegation was led by Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and received by the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, at a brief ceremony held at the party secretariat.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ododo described the donation as a strong expression of grassroots backing for President Tinubu, particularly among young Nigerians. He said the contribution demonstrates the confidence of Kogi youths in the President’s reform agenda and their willingness to support his bid for another term in office.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairman commended the youths for what he called a voluntary and patriotic initiative. He noted that the gesture reflects increasing political awareness and engagement among young people, adding that the donation would cover the cost of the party’s presidential nomination form, eliminating the need for further fundraising for that purpose.

Representatives of the Kogi youths explained that the ₦100 million was raised through community-based contributions and fundraising efforts. They cited ongoing reforms in infrastructure, security and economic development as key reasons for their support, while the APC leadership reiterated its commitment to inclusive governance and youth participation in national development.