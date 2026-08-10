KANO, Nigeria – Former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has condemned prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir for making divisive comments that urged Muslims to support the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket to show non-Muslims their limits.

The controversy stems from remarks made by Sheikh Jingir at an event in Kano attended by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi. According to Okay News reports, the cleric stated that Muslims should back the Muslim-Muslim ticket to prove their numerical superiority over Christians and instructed followers to “show infidels their limit.”

Kwankwaso strongly rejected the cleric’s remarks, declaring that the people of Kano do not endorse or support such rhetoric. He emphasized that religious and political figures have a duty to promote unity and truth, adding that voters will assess the administration’s performance at the polls during the 2027 general elections based on governance rather than religious division.

The incident has sparked heightened public debate regarding religious rhetoric and its impact on national unity ahead of future political contests.