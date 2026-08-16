Kwankwaso Details Reasons for 2027 Obi Ticket

ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, detailed his reasons for joining Peter Obi on the 2027 presidential ticket during an interview on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Okay News reports that Kwankwaso stated his decision was driven by the need for national balance, equity, and democratic change.

The former Kano State governor and former Minister of Defence explained the political arrangement allows the southern region to hold the presidency for one term before it returns to the north. Kwankwaso noted this follows the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwankwaso attributed his decision to ongoing security challenges, deteriorating infrastructure, and declining agricultural productivity in northern Nigeria. “People learn every day and that is why experience is very important. In 2023, we attempted to work together and at that particular point, I knew little about Peter Obi,” he said. “But over these last four years, I was able to learn a lot and realised that Peter is somebody that I could work together with.”

The agreement followed consultations with the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and the Obidient Movement. Responding to questions about his political background, which includes serving as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Kwankwaso rejected the claim that the role is a setback. “I have never been the vice-president. I think it is a step forward despite all the things you counted,” he said.

Kwankwaso stated that post-2023 election discussions with President Bola Tinubu focused on national collaboration rather than securing specific positions. Regarding the formation of a potential administration, he said power would be shared based on national requirements. “We will make sure that we have competent people because from our experience, the president and vice-president cannot do it alone,” he said.