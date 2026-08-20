Kwankwaso Explains Decision to Run With Obi in 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso explained on Thursday, August 20, 2026, his decision to seek the vice-presidential ticket alongside presidential candidate Peter Obi on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for the 2027 election.

In a statement released on Thursday, Okay News reports that Kwankwaso stated the partnership was driven by the need for a different approach to governance as the country faces rising food costs, unemployment, high business operating costs, and insecurity. He said, “As the 2027 presidential campaign officially begins, I call on every Nigerian to reflect deeply on the state of our nation and the kind of country we want to leave for the next generation.”

Kwankwaso said terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping continue to affect communities and livelihoods across the country. He said, “Our farmers need security to return to their farms, our children need safe schools, and every Nigerian deserves to live without fear.”

Beyond security and economic challenges, he identified education, healthcare, infrastructure, and institutional reform as key areas requiring government intervention. He said, “Our education and healthcare systems require urgent investment. Our infrastructure must be improved, our institutions strengthened, and public resources managed with greater transparency and accountability.”

Kwankwaso stated that his joint ticket with Obi was not based on regional, religious, or personal considerations. He said, “This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria.” He added, “We believe in a country where government serves the people, where hard work is rewarded, where young people can build successful futures at home, and where every citizen has a fair opportunity to prosper.”

Kwankwaso called on workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, professionals, women, and young people to participate in the political process through issue-based campaigns. He said, “Let us move beyond politics of division and focus on the issues that affect our daily lives. Let us demand accountability, competence and results from those entrusted with public office.” He urged citizens to support the ticket, saying, “I therefore call on all Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket and all candidates of the NDC and join us in the task of rebuilding our nation.”