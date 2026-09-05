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KANO, Nigeria – The vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, arrived in Kano on Saturday morning, September 5, 2026, touching down in his home state following a multi-day consultative tour of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that saw the opposition ticket build cross-regional bridges ahead of the 2027 general elections, his media team confirmed in Kano.

The return to the northern commercial hub concludes an intensive series of strategic stakeholder summits, community dialogues, and civic town hall appearances across the oil-rich Niger Delta capital alongside NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Okay News reports that Kwankwaso’s mission to the coastal city commenced with a vibrant reception marked by pomp and pageantry, as hundreds of flag-waving supporters drawn from the Kwankwasiyya and Obidient movements gathered to receive the former Kano State Governor and Defence Minister.

Setting out his engagement agenda, Kwankwaso convened a high-level consultative forum with leadership organs representing Northern business communities and migrant residents established across Rivers State, holding the session alongside the NDC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and party executives from various local government councils.

The outreach was broadened with an exclusive audience granted to the traditional leadership of northern residents in the state, headed by the Leader of the Hausa Community in Rivers State, Alhaji Ussaini Isa Madaki, where discussions centered on communal security, ethnic harmony, and economic inclusion for non-indigenous trading populations.

A central highlight of the southern tour took place when Kwankwaso took the stage alongside Peter Obi at the packed “Obi Talks Nigeria” town hall meeting, engaging members of the party’s National Working Committee, civic organizations, and youth coalitions.

In his address on the state of the nation, the NDC vice presidential candidate delivered a hard-hitting appraisal of Nigeria’s economic climate, asserting that widespread hardship and governance failures have united citizens across all geopolitical boundaries in shared discontent against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In my remarks on the state of the nation, I noted that the deep-seated anger among Nigerians transcends regions and is driven by widespread hardship and poor governance,” Kwankwaso remarked. “I further charged our people to brace up for the coming elections. History has shown that the government of the day can be defeated; we must therefore work tirelessly and purposefully towards that eventuality.”

Rounding off his itinerary in the Garden City on Friday, September 4, 2026, Kwankwaso joined hundreds of Muslim worshippers for Juma’at prayers at the First Port Harcourt Central Mosque, where he exchanged pleasantries with Islamic clerics and community faithful, reinforcing interfaith fellowship and national unity.

Following his arrival at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday morning, Kwankwaso was received by top Kwankwasiyya chieftains and political associates, as the NDC leadership prepares to roll out subsequent phases of its nationwide grassroots mobilization tour across northern and southern constituencies.