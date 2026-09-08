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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Kano State Governor and National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alongside prominent human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) leader Omoyele Sowore, have strongly condemned a violent ambush and blockade targeted at the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The coordinated assault on the opposition frontrunner’s campaign entourage has ignited widespread outrage across Nigeria’s political landscape, raising urgent concerns over political violence, partisan intimidation, and the safety of opposition candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that armed thugs and unruly partisans mounted a strategic barricade along the highway corridor leading into Makurdi, throwing projectiles at Obi’s motorcade and preventing his delegation from gaining access into the metropolis to conduct scheduled campaign and civic engagements.

Reacting to the development in an official statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Senator Kwankwaso described the incident as a brazen assault on the fundamental tenets of democratic governance and the constitutional rights of Nigerian citizens.

“I am deeply disturbed by the attack on the convoy of our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as he travelled to Benue State,” Kwankwaso said. “The deliberate mobilisation of unruly elements to block and attack his convoy and prevent him from entering Makurdi marks another dark day for our democracy.”

The former defence minister reminded state and federal authorities that the 1999 Constitution guarantees unfettered freedom of movement and assembly to every Nigerian citizen, emphasizing that such protections apply with equal force to senior political figures and opposition aspirants.

“Authorities must remember that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of movement. This right applies even more strongly to Mr Obi, a former governor and leading opposition figure,” Kwankwaso noted. “The Benue State Government must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those responsible are swiftly identified and prosecuted. It must also guarantee the safety and free movement of our candidate and his entourage.”

Kwankwaso further appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rein in ruling party state governors, urging the federal executive to prevent sub-national administrations from adopting repressive tactics against political opponents.

“I further urge the President to caution state governors, particularly those in his party against any actions that could undermine the sanctity of our democracy,” he stated. “I also call on the international community, including diplomatic missions and election observation groups, to take note of this incident and to urge Nigerian authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect opposition leaders, and safeguard democratic freedoms.”

Echoing similar sentiments, human rights campaigner and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore took to his verified digital platforms to denounce the incident after reviewing video recordings of the blockade, labeling the disruption as state-sponsored political terrorism.

“I have watched videos showing what appears to be a state-sponsored blockade and attack on NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi as he attempted to enter the state capital to carry out legitimate campaign activities,” Sowore stated. “I strongly condemn these acts of political brigandage by agents of the state government and the Tinubu regime. This is totally unacceptable.”

Sowore warned that recurring deployments of partisan violence against political rivals could destabilize the nation’s fragile democratic order, cautioning ruling elements against disenfranchising voters through fear.

“No candidate should be prevented through violence, intimidation or state-sponsored thuggery from campaigning freely anywhere in Nigeria,” Sowore warned. “Those behind these cowardly attacks are toying with fire and threatening the democratic rights of all Nigerians. They must desist immediately before it is too late.”

Neither the Benue State Government under Governor Hyacinth Alia nor the Benue State Police Command had issued an official statement regarding the security breach at the time of publication, as calls mount across civil society groups for a transparent investigation into the attack.