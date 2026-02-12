Kwankwaso Visits Indian University to Strengthen Academic Ties Amid US Sanctions Debate

Uttar Pradesh, India – Former Kano State Governor and Nigerian national political figure, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has paid an official visit to Mangalayatan University in Aligarh (Beswan), Uttar Pradesh, India, as part of efforts aimed at deepening educational collaboration between Nigeria and India.

Kwankwaso said the visit forms part of broader initiatives to improve educational standards and widen access to quality learning opportunities in Nigeria. According to him, discussions during the engagement focused on building partnerships in research, technology transfer and academic exchange programmes between Nigerian institutions and their Indian counterparts.

He expressed appreciation to the university’s leadership, including the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Senate and staff, for what he described as a warm reception and hospitality. The visit, he noted, is intended to promote innovation and mutual growth in higher education through international cooperation.

Okay News reports that the engagement comes at a time when Kwankwaso is also facing international political scrutiny following a proposed bill introduced in the United States House of Representatives. The draft legislation recommends visa restrictions and asset freezes under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, citing allegations related to religious freedom concerns in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have both criticised the proposed sanctions, describing the allegations as unproven and politically motivated. Kwankwaso has not formally responded in detail to the bill, while organisations named in the proposal have rejected the accusations.

Despite the unfolding debate in USA, Kwankwaso’s latest international outing underscores his continued engagement in educational diplomacy and institutional development efforts beyond Nigeria’s borders.