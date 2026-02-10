Kwara Governor Orders Emergency Security Review After Kaiama Mass Killing

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held an emergency meeting with security chiefs after a violent attack in Kaiama Local Government Area, a local administrative district in Kwara State in north-central Nigeria, reportedly killed about 175 people.

The meeting took place on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State. Okay News reports that the gathering was called to reassess the security situation and tighten coordination among agencies following the incident.

Speaking after the session, AbdulRazaq said the state was strengthening its response and reviewing new threats.

“As part of our multi-layered response to the recent terrorist attack in Kaiama LGA, I summoned an emergency security council meeting at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin today.

“I received briefings from all the security commanders in the state, and we discussed strategies to neutralise all threats to our citizens and secure lives and property,” the governor said.

He said he believed the steps agreed at the meeting would help reduce fear in affected areas and prevent further violence.

“I am upbeat that our deliberations today will boost the security situation in the state and restore calm and peace across our communities,” he added.

The emergency consultations came as security operations intensified in parts of Kwara State after coordinated attacks in Kaiama and nearby communities. Authorities said security forces were deployed to forest corridors believed to be used by armed groups.

The state government said the goal was to strengthen intelligence sharing, improve inter-agency coordination, and speed up rapid response in rural communities considered vulnerable to further attacks.

Earlier, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, AbdulRazaq received visits from Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo and Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who joined him to see victims of a separate attack last week on Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area. The victims were receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

Speaking to journalists at the Government House in Ilorin, Oyebanji expressed sympathy for residents and praised the response so far.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Kwara State over this unfortunate incident.“We also commend the Federal Government and security agencies for the swift response so far. The victims are stable but remain under close watch at the intensive unit,” Oyebanji said.

Oyebanji also said the three states would deepen cooperation to tackle cross-border criminal activity that threatens communities across the region.