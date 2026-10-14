Today

Kyiv Police Report Five Deaths After Russian Strikes

Police put the citywide toll at five dead and 36 injured after attacks spanning October 13–14. Authorities also reported emergency power cuts.

By Damilola A.
Published
File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wearing an embroidered shirt outdoors in May 2024.
File photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May 2024. Photo: Press Service of the President of Ukraine.

Kyiv police reported five deaths and 36 injuries after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital from the evening of Tuesday, October 13, 2026, into the following morning.

In a report published at 12:05 p.m. Kyiv time (10:05 a.m. WAT) on Wednesday, Interfax-Ukraine cited the police press service’s citywide casualty update.

Police said three women died at an apartment building struck in the Desnianskyi district on Tuesday evening. Another 25 people were injured there. Two people were killed in the Holosiivskyi district, according to the same police account.

The 25 injuries at the apartment building form part of the citywide figure of 36. The death toll reported here covers Kyiv, rather than separate attacks elsewhere in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s presidential office said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the attack in a telephone conversation. Its readout, published shortly after midnight on October 14, said a residential building caught fire and one of Kyiv’s main power plants was struck.

Okay News reports that the attacks follow Ukraine’s October 11 account of continued energy strikes while it awaited details of a proposed ceasefire. That earlier report did not establish that Russia had accepted a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.

At 7:30 a.m. Kyiv time (5:30 a.m. WAT) on Wednesday, the Dniprovskyi district administration reported emergency power cuts in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts, and parts of Holosiivskyi.

The administration said scheduled electricity timetables were temporarily suspended in those areas while energy workers sought to restore supplies. Its notice gave no restoration time, and Okay News has not verified when power returned.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center