Kyiv Police Report Five Deaths After Russian Strikes

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Kyiv police reported five deaths and 36 injuries after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital from the evening of Tuesday, October 13, 2026, into the following morning.

In a report published at 12:05 p.m. Kyiv time (10:05 a.m. WAT) on Wednesday, Interfax-Ukraine cited the police press service’s citywide casualty update.

Police said three women died at an apartment building struck in the Desnianskyi district on Tuesday evening. Another 25 people were injured there. Two people were killed in the Holosiivskyi district, according to the same police account.

The 25 injuries at the apartment building form part of the citywide figure of 36. The death toll reported here covers Kyiv, rather than separate attacks elsewhere in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s presidential office said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the attack in a telephone conversation. Its readout, published shortly after midnight on October 14, said a residential building caught fire and one of Kyiv’s main power plants was struck.

Okay News reports that the attacks follow Ukraine’s October 11 account of continued energy strikes while it awaited details of a proposed ceasefire. That earlier report did not establish that Russia had accepted a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.

At 7:30 a.m. Kyiv time (5:30 a.m. WAT) on Wednesday, the Dniprovskyi district administration reported emergency power cuts in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts, and parts of Holosiivskyi.

The administration said scheduled electricity timetables were temporarily suspended in those areas while energy workers sought to restore supplies. Its notice gave no restoration time, and Okay News has not verified when power returned.