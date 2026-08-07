Labour Leaders Demand Minimum Wage Review

Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria – The Nigeria Labour Congress demanded an upward review of the national minimum wage during the Nigeria Rights of Workers Summit 2026 on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Adewale Adeyanju, representing President Joe Ajaero, stated the current ₦70,000 ($43) national minimum wage is insufficient to meet the basic needs of workers.

Adewale Adeyanju said, “The current ₦70,000 minimum wage can no longer adequately respond to the realities confronting Nigerian workers, particularly with the rising cost of living.”

The former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, urged stakeholders to adopt policies guaranteeing job security and social protection amid economic pressures. Ayuba Wabba said, “Decent work is not only about wages. It is also about workers’ rights, social protection and meaningful social dialogue between workers, employers and government.”

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, stated his administration will adopt any new wage structure negotiated at the federal level and advocate for improved remuneration during meetings at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. Nasir Idris said, “Whatever is agreed upon at the national level on the minimum wage, Kebbi State will implement it.”

The Executive Director of the civil society organisation Call a Lawyer, Ekpa Stanley, convened the summit to evaluate trade union progress and assess workplace safety, discrimination, and job insecurity. Ekpa Stanley said, “This summit is not only about celebrating 88 years of trade unionism; it is also an opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved, the challenges that remain, and what must be done to guarantee decent work for Nigerian workers.”

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to individuals, including Nasir Idris, for their contributions to workers’ welfare and development.