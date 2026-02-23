Lagos Airport Fire: Airspace Closed as 14 Rescued From Control Tower

Lagos, Nigeria – A fire outbreak at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, has forced the temporary closure of the region’s airspace. The incident, which preliminary investigations indicate originated in a server room on the first floor of Terminal 1, prompted a major emergency response to contain the blaze and evacuate affected personnel from the facility.

Okay News reports that emergency responders successfully deployed a crane to rescue 14 individuals who were initially trapped inside the airport’s Control Tower. According to an official update provided by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), six casualties—comprising three males and three females—were recorded during the incident. All affected individuals are reported to be in stable condition, with one person transferred to the FAAN Headquarters Hospital for further medical evaluation.

As part of ongoing risk mitigation and safety efforts, authorities have completely evacuated the sixth floor of the affected facility. Fire service officials have confirmed that the blaze within the main departure hall is now largely under control, though coordinated firefighting and rescue teams remain active on the scene to monitor the area and prevent any potential spread to adjoining sections of the terminal.

The temporary closure of the airspace remains in effect in line with established aviation safety protocols. To minimize prolonged disruption at Nigeria’s busiest international gateway, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is currently working to establish a temporary Control Tower, which will enable the safe and timely restoration of flight operations as soon as practicable.