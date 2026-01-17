Lagos Airport Handles Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Incident On Qatar Airways Flight

A Qatar Airways commercial aircraft made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday night after developing a sudden technical fault while in flight, prompting coordinated deployment of aviation and emergency response teams.

According to preliminary updates from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, widely known as LASEMA, the aircraft was conveying a total of 248 passengers alongside 12 crew members when it encountered the fault within Nigerian airspace, compelling the flight crew to issue distress alerts.

Emergency landings are typically initiated when unplanned conditions arise during flight operations. In such circumstances, pilots are trained to send distress signals to air traffic control who then guide aircraft toward the safest available runway. Aviation officials later confirmed that this standard procedure was activated in the Lagos incident.

A report signed by Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed that the agency immediately activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plan after receiving the distress notification through state emergency hotlines.

The Permanent Secretary added that the swift coordination among operational units helped avert what could have escalated into a major aviation tragedy. Eyewitnesses at the airport described tense moments as emergency vehicles lined the runway in anticipation of the aircraft’s landing, while passengers onboard braced for impact.

Upon arrival at the airport, members of the Lagos Response Team discovered that the aircraft had already completed a forced landing resulting from what investigators later described as technical issues affecting the distressed aircraft. The report further noted that the pilot demonstrated significant professionalism during the descent and touchdown phase as emergency responders remained on high alert.

Okay News reports that passengers were safely evacuated without any recorded injuries, and inspections were immediately carried out by the flight’s captain and engineering personnel. The aircraft was subsequently moved to the airport apron for a detailed post-incident assessment and required repairs.

Officials later confirmed that no significant structural damage was observed on the aircraft despite the severity of the emergency protocols initiated. Rescue and recovery activities concluded successfully, and the aircraft was secured pending further examination by aviation authorities.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency also disclosed that responding units included the Command and Control Centre, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, widely known as FAAN.

Speaking on the incident, Michael Achimugu, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority which is Nigeria’s national aviation regulatory body, confirmed the situation in a message, stating, “I can confirm that there was an air return. Details will be communicated later.”

Efforts to obtain further comments from Qatar Airways officials were ongoing at the time of filing this report, as a message sent to the airline’s country manager in Nigeria, Ken Chirchir, had not yet received a response.