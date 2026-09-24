Lagos APC Calls ADC’s 2027 Ticket a ‘Political Experiment’

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LAGOS, Nigeria — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress dismissed the African Democratic Congress joint governorship ticket of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Babatunde Gbadamosi as a “political experiment” ahead of the 2027 election on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Okay News reports that Lagos State All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, issued a statement saying the emergence of the opposition candidates does not translate into governing experience or political structure.

Seye Oladejo stated that Lagos State requires experience in managing state bureaucracy, budget, and infrastructure, describing the state as beyond an internship center. Seye Oladejo pointed to the past election history of both candidates across multiple political parties, noting that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour previously contested under the KOWA Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and Labour Party, while Babatunde Gbadamosi previously ran under the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Action Democratic Party, and Peoples Democratic Party.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with political evolution, but party-hopping is not political institution-building,” Seye Oladejo said. “Lagos is a sophisticated economy with complex infrastructure and demanding urban-management challenges. Where is the record of managing a state bureaucracy or supervising a state budget?”

Seye Oladejo noted that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour finished second in the 2023 governorship election with 312,329 votes against Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who won with 762,134 votes.

“The Lagos APC welcomes the Rhodes-Vivour/Gbadamosi ticket — let the contest begin. However, the opposition should not expect Lagosians to confuse political noise with political strength, or electoral ambition with governing capacity,” Seye Oladejo said.