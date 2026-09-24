Today

Lagos APC Calls ADC’s 2027 Ticket a ‘Political Experiment’

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Lagos APC Calls ADC’s 2027 Ticket a ‘Political Experiment’
Private: images – 2026-09-24T111559.230

LAGOS, Nigeria — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress dismissed the African Democratic Congress joint governorship ticket of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Babatunde Gbadamosi as a “political experiment” ahead of the 2027 election on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Okay News reports that Lagos State All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, issued a statement saying the emergence of the opposition candidates does not translate into governing experience or political structure.

Seye Oladejo stated that Lagos State requires experience in managing state bureaucracy, budget, and infrastructure, describing the state as beyond an internship center. Seye Oladejo pointed to the past election history of both candidates across multiple political parties, noting that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour previously contested under the KOWA Party, Peoples Democratic Party, and Labour Party, while Babatunde Gbadamosi previously ran under the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Action Democratic Party, and Peoples Democratic Party.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with political evolution, but party-hopping is not political institution-building,” Seye Oladejo said. “Lagos is a sophisticated economy with complex infrastructure and demanding urban-management challenges. Where is the record of managing a state bureaucracy or supervising a state budget?”

Seye Oladejo noted that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour finished second in the 2023 governorship election with 312,329 votes against Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who won with 762,134 votes.

“The Lagos APC welcomes the Rhodes-Vivour/Gbadamosi ticket — let the contest begin. However, the opposition should not expect Lagosians to confuse political noise with political strength, or electoral ambition with governing capacity,” Seye Oladejo said.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center