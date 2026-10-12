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Parts of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway are being redesigned, with the government planning to use sections of the existing East–West Road. Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Works cites difficult ground, transport connections and flood protection.

The explanation comes from a briefing by Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on October 7, 2026. It was summarised in a ministry statement dated October 8. The announcement describes the direction of the changes, but leaves important details unresolved.

What is changing

Okay News reports that the ministry said Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, directed the highway’s continuation to be “aligned with the existing East-West Road in parts of the Niger Delta area”. Critical sections would be raised to account for current and anticipated flood levels.

Umahi also described local redesigns in Ondo State, in southwestern Nigeria, citing difficult terrain, deep pits and subsoil problems. Around the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos, the ministry says adjustments accommodate road, rail and industrial infrastructure.

Why flood protection matters

A July advisory from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, citing the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, warned of possible transport disruption in coastal and low-lying areas. That forecast covered July 11–20, 2026; it was not an assessment of the highway’s revised design.

The wider transport plan

The government has presented the highway as a link between ports, industrial areas and other markets. In a separate statement on September 24, 2026, the Nigerian Presidency connected the planned 28-kilometre section in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria, to the proposed Gateway Deep Seaport and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone. These form part of the Ogun–DP World agreement previously reported by Okay News.

The Presidency described the overall project as a 700-kilometre artery. That is the government’s stated project scale, rather than a newly verified measurement of the revised route. The statement set an end-of-year target for the Ogun section; a target is not confirmation that construction is complete.

What remains unclear

The engineering rationale remains the government’s account; the material reviewed does not independently establish the proposed alignment’s performance. Assessing the changes for residents, road users and businesses would require details of junctions and community access, the right-of-way and any property implications, updated costs, and a timetable explaining how construction would affect traffic.

The October ministry statement supplies no detailed revised map, segment-by-segment list, new overall price or quantified saving.