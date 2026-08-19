Lagos Declares August 20 Work-Free for Isese Day

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LAGOS, Nigeria: The Lagos State Government declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a work-free day to allow residents to participate in the 2026 Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day celebration.

Okay News reports that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture for Nigeria’s Lagos State, Idris Aregbe, announced the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Aregbe stated the work-free day is intended to allow residents and visitors to fully participate in the event, which is expected to attract more than three million traditional worshippers. “Ìṣẹ̀ṣe is not a relic. It is a living expression of our traditions and a celebration of Yoruba spirituality as an important part of Nigeria’s cultural and religious landscape,” he said.

The Special Adviser noted that the Yoruba people, estimated to number more than 55 million globally, have sustained Ìṣẹ̀ṣe festivals in countries such as Cuba, Brazil, and parts of the Caribbean. “When the drums sound in Lagos on Thursday, they answer drums in Havana, in Salvador, in Port of Spain. Fifty-five million people and counting. Lagos is not observing a local holiday. Lagos is standing at the centre of a global heritage,” Aregbe said.

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day marks the culmination of a week-long programme of traditional activities and has been observed as a work-free day in Lagos since 2023 following a request by the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs. The statement recognized the contributions of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, alongside traditional chiefs, Babaláwo, Ìyánífá, Olóòrìṣà, and other custodians of Yoruba traditions.

The celebration will feature prayers, rituals, processions, drumming, and cultural displays dedicated to the Òrìṣà. The activities will be coordinated by the Association of African Traditional Religion Nigeria and Overseas.