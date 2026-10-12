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Lagos Drivers’ Union Calls Bolt and inDrive Strike Over Fares

AUATON has called on Lagos drivers to stop accepting Bolt and inDrive trips from October 12 over fares, commissions and welfare. Bolt has proposed talks.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Aerial view of traffic on a road in Lagos, Nigeria, in February 2026.
File photo: Traffic in Lagos, pictured in February 2026.

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) has called on ride-hailing drivers in Lagos, Nigeria, to stop accepting Bolt and inDrive trips from Monday, October 12, 2026, over fares, commissions and working conditions.

The union’s Lagos State Council announced the action in public appeals by its chairman, Jaiyesimi Azeez, and public relations officer, Steven Iwindoye. Okay News reports that Iwindoye’s announcement set no end date for the withdrawal.

“Let us stand together for fair fares, lower commissions, driver welfare, safety and dignity,” Azeez said in his public appeal.

The union also wants clearer deductions from drivers’ earnings. Its appeals said fuel, vehicle maintenance and financing costs were putting pressure on the money drivers could take home.

Okay News has not independently established how many drivers are taking part or whether passengers are experiencing delays.

In a statement on the planned action, Bolt acknowledged the economic pressures facing drivers and proposed a roundtable with AUATON and driver representatives. The company also urged drivers to continue providing passenger services.

No public response from inDrive to the specific action was found at the time of publication.

The union’s public appeal asked drivers to keep the action peaceful and avoid violence, intimidation or damage to property.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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