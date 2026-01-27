Lagos Hospital Carries Out West Africa’s First Robotic Gynaecological Surgery

A private hospital in Lagos has recorded a medical first in West Africa after successfully performing a robotic gynaecological surgery on a female patient. The procedure was carried out at The Prostate Clinic (TPC) on a 30-year-old woman who had complicated ovarian tumours, using a minimally invasive approach.

Okay News gathered that the surgery took place on Sunday, January 25, 2026, and was led by Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, the Medical Director of TPC.

The team used the Da Vinci robotic system to remove two large non-cancerous tumours. Unlike traditional open surgery, the operation required only small incisions, involved less blood loss, and allowed the patient to leave the hospital within 24 hours.

Doctors say robotic surgery can be used to treat conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, and ectopic pregnancies, with faster recovery times and less scarring. Professor Ekwueme explained that the technology allows for more precise removal of affected tissue while protecting fertility.

To mark the achievement, the clinic performed the surgery free of charge. He also revealed plans, in partnership with the Imo State Government, to set up Nigeria’s first public robotic surgery centre to reduce medical travel abroad and train local specialists.