Lagos Increases BRT and Bus Fares by 13 Percent Effective March 2

Lagos, Nigeria – The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 percent increase in fares for Bus Rapid Transit and standard Bus Reform Initiative services, effective Monday, March 2, 2026, according to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.

Okay News reports that LAMATA announced the adjustment via its official X account, stating the fare hike was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following appeals from regulated public transport operators. Operators raised concerns over the sustainability of transit operations amid mounting economic pressures. The statement noted that the fare adjustment follows the annual review mechanism to ease the impact of inflation on operators and commuters.

Rising costs for maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries were cited as key factors, along with investments in cleaner, fuel-efficient buses. The last increase occurred in February 2025, when fares rose by 18 percent. Historically, the government has implemented temporary discounts to help residents cope with economic pressures. In August 2023, a 50 percent fare rebate was introduced after fuel subsidy removal, lasting until November 2023. A 25 percent discount later replaced it, with intermittent suspensions throughout 2024.

The Lekki–Epe corridor, launched as the latest addition to the Bus Reform Initiative in December 2025, will now be included in the upward fare review. That scheme deployed 229 high- and medium-capacity buses and introduced cashless payments via the Cowry card system and QR-enabled verification. The government continues to enforce restrictions on unregulated minibuses along the corridor, redirecting informal buses to feeder and community routes.

