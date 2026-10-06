Lagos, Kano and Kaduna Lead Nigeria’s Voter Register

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Lagos, Kano and Kaduna have the largest numbers of registered voters in Nigeria, according to figures from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reported on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, ahead of the country’s 2027 general elections.

The ranking was outlined by INEC chairman Joash Amupitan at a press conference and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Lagos, in southwestern Nigeria, leads with 7,488,633 registered voters. The northern states of Kano and Kaduna follow with 6,570,276 and 4,662,640, respectively.

Okay News reports that the three leading states together account for 18,721,549 registered voters, based on a calculation of the state figures. Lagos has 918,357 more registered voters than Kano.

Katsina ranks fourth with 3,876,051 voters, followed by Rivers with 3,736,434. Oyo is sixth with 3,588,111, while Delta is seventh with 3,525,988.

Benue takes eighth place with 3,057,225 voters. Ogun follows with 3,037,981, and Bauchi completes the top ten with 3,012,547.

The leading three states retain the same order as in the register used for the 2023 general elections. INEC’s published 2023 figures listed Lagos with 7,060,195 registered voters, Kano with 5,921,370 and Kaduna with 4,335,208.