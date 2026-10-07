Lagos Ends Five Waste-Collection Licences as Sixth Operator Exits

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has ended the licences of five private waste collectors after finding that they lacked the capacity to serve their assigned areas, while a sixth operator withdrew voluntarily.

The changes were announced on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin discussed the decision during a management briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Ijora-Olopa.

Okay News reports that the voluntary withdrawal was by K-HS Integrated Services, formerly Gboleybos Nigeria Limited, which served Ward C1, Slot A, Abosan in Igbogbo-Baiyeku.

The operators whose licences were terminated were Deshasat Enterprises, serving Ibereko (LIMCA) in Olorunda; Bailas Nigeria Company, serving Sabo Oniba in Ojo; and Guestimate Environmental Protection Company, serving Papa Ashafa II in Orile Agege.

The other two were Evabol Ventures, which covered Oluwa 1 in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, and Korad Closet Empire Limited, which served Oke-Ira/Powerline in Ojodu.

The companies operated under the Private Sector Participation (PSP) scheme, through which private businesses collect waste in allocated communities under LAWMA’s oversight.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every operator serving Lagos residents has the capacity to deliver reliable and efficient waste collection services,” Gbadegesin said.

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State’s commissioner for the environment and water resources, also announced the changes on X. He said the five terminations followed an assessment of the companies’ ability to provide collection services.

LAWMA said it would make arrangements to keep waste collection running in the affected communities. The material reviewed for this report did not identify replacement operators or give a timetable for their deployment.

Gbadegesin urged residents to continue using approved waste collection channels during the changes.