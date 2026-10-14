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Lagos Sets October 15 Start for Lekki-Epe Road Repairs

Work is scheduled to begin on the Bonny Camp–Admiralty Way stretch. The two-phase project also covers VGC; detailed diversion routes remain unverified.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
File photograph of traffic on a road in Lekki, Lagos
Traffic in Lekki, Lagos, in a file photograph. Photo: Vitalis Nwenyi/Unsplash.

Nigeria’s Lagos State Government plans to begin repairs on the Bonny Camp–Admiralty Way Junction section of the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway on Thursday, October 15, 2026, as part of work that also covers the Victoria Garden City axis in the country’s commercial capital.

Project director Ibironke Olukoko gave the start date at a stakeholders’ meeting on October 13, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. She said the project had been divided into two phases and awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

Okay News reports that the first work is scheduled for the Bonny Camp–Admiralty Way stretch. Officials described repairs to damaged sections of the expressway.

Olufemi Daramola, special adviser on infrastructure to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, asked residents and businesses to cooperate during the repairs. He said the consultation was intended to “hear your views and incorporate your feedback into our planning and implementation”.

The corridor serves residential and commercial areas across Lekki, Ajah and Epe. Earlier rehabilitation covered sections between Admiralty Way and Ajah.

Okay News has not verified a road-by-road diversion schedule, closure hours or alternative routes for the October 15 work from the sources reviewed.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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