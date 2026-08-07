Lagos Requires 40,000 Doctors to Meet Healthcare Demand

LAGOS, Nigeria: Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled a healthcare development roadmap on Thursday, August 6, 2026 disclosing the state requires 40,000 doctors to meet its growing population needs.

Okay News reports that Sanwo-Olu disclosed the state currently has about 7,000 doctors and faces an estimated deficit of about 40,000 nurses. Speaking at the 2nd Eko Health Convention, the governor outlined plans to build sustainable systems that combine wider access with improved quality of care. “Access without excellence is a queue. It is a clinic within walking distance where the drugs have run out. Excellence without access is a showpiece. It is a world-class hospital that a mother in Ajegunle will never enter. Lagos is not interested in either,” he said.

A primary component of the roadmap involves expanding digital healthcare through the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform, which has reached 30 per cent implementation across general hospitals, teaching hospitals, and more than 300 primary healthcare facilities. “When the record travels, the clinician sees the whole patient. When the data comes together, the policymaker sees the whole city. We move from reacting to anticipating,” he said.

The governor stated the state faces a healthcare funding gap of N100 billion ($73.3 million) between the current budgetary allocation and sector requirements. He noted enrolment under the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme reached 1,502,994 residents as of May 2026.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the Ministry of Health is working to regulate the informal health sector, including traditional medicine practitioners and patent medicine vendors. “The Ministry of Health is not the Ministry of Health for public facilities. It’s the Ministry of Health for all Lagosians,” he said.

Abayomi stated malaria prevalence in the state declined from about 15 per cent 15 years ago to about 2 per cent, while improved testing reduced malaria test positivity in public health facilities from about 60 per cent to around 5 per cent. He urged residents to avoid self-medication for suspected malaria cases.