Lagos State Appoints Traditional Ruler Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo as New LASU Chancellor

Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the traditional ruler of Ilara Kingdom in Lagos State, has been named the new Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), following an official appointment by the Lagos State Government.

The appointment, which takes effect from February 13, 2026, was approved by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State in southwestern Nigeria. Ogunsanwo succeeds Gbolahan Elias, who previously served as the university’s fifth chancellor.

Okay News reports that the decision was announced in a statement issued by Emmanuel Fanu, Registrar and Secretary to LASU’s Governing Council. According to the university, the appointment was carried out under the provisions of the Lagos State University Law of 2004, as amended, which authorises the state governor to appoint the institution’s chancellor.

Ogunsanwo’s tenure is set for a single five-year term, with eligibility for one renewal, in line with the governing law.

University officials described the appointment as a strategic choice, expressing confidence that the new chancellor’s background would strengthen LASU’s institutional vision.

In a message accompanying the announcement, the university’s management congratulated Ogunsanwo and welcomed him into the role, while also acknowledging the contributions of Elias during his time as chancellor.

Beyond his role as a traditional ruler, Ogunsanwo brings extensive experience from Nigeria’s private sector. Before ascending the throne as the 55th Alara of Ilara, he built a career in banking and finance, where he was known for his managerial expertise and exposure to modern corporate governance.

Lagos State University is one of Nigeria’s most prominent state-owned institutions, serving students from across the country and beyond.